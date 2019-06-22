‘The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq’ Billed for the Third Term

After staging two magnificent editions, ace comedian Otolorin Kehinde Peter, popularly known as Kenny Blaq, has announced plans for the third edition of The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq, scheduled to hold on Sunday, July 28th 2019 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Tagged “The Third Term”, the show brings Kenny Blaq to the fore in one frenetic night of entertainment alongside other comedians, dancers and musicians.

The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq 3 is set to be bigger than last year’s event, which sold out the Eko Hotel Convention Centre with guest performances from Davido, CDQ, Josh2funny, Small Doctor and many others.

Kenny Blaq, who shut down the 02 Arena in London recently, has promised fans a never-seen-before performance on the show date which also will be a celebration of five years on stage.

While speaking about the event, Kenny Blaq said, “My fans should anticipate a side of me they’ve never seen before. I’m more than ready to make history on the 28th of July and I’ll ensure this event will be talked about for several years, get your tickets!”

Since inception, The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq has proven to be one of the best events in Nigeria receiving the best comedy show of the year at Naija FM Comedy Awards in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Kenny Blaq also shone at the Future Awards 2017, winning the Future Awards Prize for Comedy and comedian of the year at the Lagos Achievers Awards 2019.