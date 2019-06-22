St. Francis Catholic Secondary School Holds Funds Raising Luncheon

The Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of St. Francis Catholic Secondary School Idimu, Lagos, is embarking on a funds raising campaign luncheon, which comes up today by 12:00 noon at the Loyola Jesuit Jubilee Building in the school premises.

This luncheon is for infrastructural upgrade to guarantee conducive learning environment and transformation for all-round education of Nigerian children.

The school said any donation would be greatly appreciated, adding, “Little drops of water make a mighty ocean.”

The school invites people of good will and corporate organisations to be part of the vision, innovation, and transformation for the greater glory of God.

“By the special grace of God, the school is a rising citadel of learning in Nigeria, Africa, and globally. It is a model Jesuit-Catholic School for training Nigerian youths in leadership and service,” the school said in a release.

The statement said donations could be made to the school’s account: St. Francis Catholic Secondary School, Idimu, Union Bank, 0037575222. All Parents of the Magis, Alumni of the Magis, friends of St. Francis, and sticklers for education are invited to join us in this renaissance St. Francis. God bless you,” said Rev. Fr. Maduabuchi Leo Muoneme, S.J. Administrator.