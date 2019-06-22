Rolls-Royce Cullinan Berths in Nigeria

By Bennett Oghifo

It was an evening of fun, exquisite meal and networking when the first ever SUV by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, the Cullinan was recently previewed in Lagos, by an exclusive audience at the residence of the Deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria.

The event afforded collectors of Rolls-Royce Cars and prospective clients to experience the all-new Cullinan in an exclusive luxury setting. There was a roll call of variants of Rolls-Royce cars parked on the green lawn before guests were ushered into the expansive area for dinner. On the list of the Rolls-Royce’s roll call of honour, in addition to the Cullinan, were the new Phantom and the Black Badge Ghost.

As guests arrived, most of them interestingly drove in their classy Rolls-Royce cars. It was a roll call of exclusive owners of the brand in Nigeria. It was as if the ultimate visa to be a part of the dinner was to own a Rolls-Royce car!

Well-dressed ushers led the carefully selected Ultra HNIs to the welcome cocktail in the waiting room in the house and later moved to the dining table that was well-decorated with flowers and other bespoke accessories. Being a part of this Rolls-Royce exclusive evening right at the house of the Deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria makes Coscharis Motors, the exclusive franchisee of Rolls-Royce in Nigeria deliver the British iconic luxury brand experience in Nigeria a perfect match.

The Deputy British High Commissioner, Laure Beaufils started the dinner part of the evening welcoming everyone to the ‘country home’ of Rolls-Royce in Nigeria which is her official residence. She expressed her excitement in co-hosting the select VVIIPs to an exclusive dinner event to celebrate the British luxury brand.

An obviously elated President of Coscharis Group, the exclusive franchisee of Rolls-Royce auto brand in Nigeria, Dr. Cosmas Maduka, in his opening comments, spoke about the objectives of the gathering. According to him, “This evening event is put together to simply say thank you to you our ever loyal customers for your patronage over the years and equally give you the exclusive privilege to privately view some of our latest collections of the globally respected iconic Rolls-Royce brand especially the new SUV Cullinan, the new Phantom and the new Black Badge Ghost all on display tonight to further excite you as our Rolls-Royce ambassadors in Nigeria.”

Also commenting on the event is the Regional Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Middle – East and Africa in person of Cesar Habib, who led a team from the regional office in Dubai to Nigeria for the event. He said “We are excited with this gathering of credible Rolls-Royce enthusiasts gathered here today to view our new variants to further delight them as Nigeria remains one of our growing markets with great potentials.”

Earlier in 2018, Rolls-Royce Motor Car announced the debut of its first Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Cullinan, an automobile that can be referred to as a show of absolute freedom. The SUV is the pinnacle of luxury that shows lovers of Rolls-Royce can live their desired luxury lifestyle in all-terrain, whether off-road or on the road. It is named after the Cullinan Diamond, the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever discovered.

The Cullinan sits above the Ghost and below the Phantom in Rolls-Royce’s line-up. Series production of the Cullinan is expected to have begun in the second half of 2018 while first customer deliveries started taking place in the first quarter of 2019. The car is reported to have started its testing phase on 2nd January 2016 and has been tested on different terrain including on snow.

Its innovative features enhance every journey and make your driving experience truly luxurious. The signature Rolls-Royce motifs on the SUV speak to a heritage of perfection, and the mastery of craft creates a new dimension in luxury adventure. In every way, Cullinan has come to change the game.

The Cullinan of an incomparable luxury that Rolls-Royce is known for wherever your adventure takes you with its elegant interior design.

The Viewing Suite in the rear cabin which slides out of the compartment with a single button consists of two leather seats and a cocktail table. Its bespoke configuration gives you the best place in the house for the most beautiful views in the world.