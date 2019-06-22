Promasidor Launches ‘Chatbox’ for Cowbellpedia Candidates

Organisers of Cowbellpedia Mathematics competition, Promasidor Nigeria Limited,

has introduced a new channel, dubbed Cowbellpedia Chat Bot on facebook , to enable its candidates check their result on the platform.

Announcing this innovation, Marketing Manager of the company, Abiodun Ayodeji, explained that the Chat Bot complements the website process of checking the result, which is a seamless platform for students, school proprietors and parents on facebook to check their results.

He added that results for the 2019 Cowbellpedia National qualifying examination have been released by the National Examination Council (NECO).

“While on the Cowbellpedia Chat Bot, students have the options to search their results using their registration numbers, names, top 10 students, e.t.c.”, he informed. For this year’s edition of the competition, a new record of 15 perfect scores has been set by participating students. The old record of six perfect scores achieved in 2016 was erased in this year’s qualifying examinations by 12 students in the junior category and three others in the senior category.

A total of 56,073 students, comprising 29,073 (junior category) and 27,000 (senior category) sat for the qualifying examination in 203 centres across the country.

The ultimate winner in each of the junior and senior categories will have a reward of N2million plus an all-expense paid educational excursion outside the country at the end of the initiative in November 2019.

The first and second runners-up in each category will receive N1.5million and N1million respectively while the teachers of the top prize winners will be awarded N500,000 and that of first and second runners-up to receive N400,000 and N300,000 respectively.