Munch It Thrills Lagosians with Free Bus Ride

Munch It, a brand of Kellogg Tolaram LFTZ Enterprise, has excited Lagosians with a free bus ride as part of its strategies to get closer to its teeming customers.

The bus ride captured two prominent Bus Rapid Transfer,BRT, routes in Lagos,viz: Ajah to CMS and Iyana Ipaja to Maryland.

In addition to the free ride,consumers were treated to varieties of fun filled activities such as in-transit games, product giveaways and sampling throughout the trip.

There were also virtual reality games, fun question & answer, sing-along and sharing of gift items , amongst others.

Present at one of the trips at Ajah, Marketing Manager of Munch it, Mr. Darlington Igabali, appreciated customer for their loyalty to the brand.

He added that the essence of the programme was to enable direct engagement with customers in such a way that it will forever be in their memory.

He said, “Three days have been set aside for the activity where consumers will be privileged to travel with the identified BRT bus plying Ajah into CMS and from Iyana Ipaja into Maryland, at absolutely no cost to them.

“More so, the choice of route was deliberate. Because of their stretch advantage; we reckon that this will enable the passengers interact with the brand and enjoy the series of activities lined through each trip. We equally hope to achieve an extent of coverage amongst the consumers residing on the island and the mainland, so no one is left out of the fun”.

Also speaking, Public Relations Manager of Tolaram Group, Mrs. Omotayo Abiodun stated that the plan was to cover a minimum of five round trips in a day per bus, with an estimate of 130 passengers per trip.

“The whole idea is to connect with our numerous consumers in a fun and exhilarating way at every touch point possible, which is what the brand stands for, and we hope to continue such engagement activities as the brand expands”, she said.