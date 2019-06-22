Korede Adedoyin: Hunted By Big Clubs

In spite of Nigeria’s lacklustre performance at the U-20 World Cup in Poland, Everton of England prodigy, Korede Adedoyin is still attracting offers from Dutch, German, Belgian clubs

Several European clubs have started negotiations with Premier League side Everton over a loan deal for former Nigerian U-20 invitee Korede Adedoyin.

The exciting winger has agreed on terms with The Toffees over a new contract though nothing has been signed yet, and an official announcement is expected to be made in the coming days.

German clubs have been scouring England for the most exciting talents and they are eager to add Adedoyin to their ranks next season but face competition from Belgian and Dutch clubs who have also expressed an interest in the Lagos-born player.

Some of the interested clubs wish to take him on loan with an option to buy included in the deal.

It remains to be seen if the Toffees hierarchy will sanction Adedoyin’s loan move to a foreign club as their teenage players are usually prevented from leaving the club.

The 18-year-old joined Everton at the age of 10 and notched up 21 goals in 35 appearances in the U-18 Premier League over the last two seasons.

Everton have a youngster heading to the U-20 World Cup in Poland. Korede Adedoyin is on his way to join up with the young Flying Eagles side.

The coaching crew of the Nigeria U-20 team to Poland decided to add Adedoyin in the Flying Eagles team after struggling for goals from their strikers in warm-up games.

The 18-year-old was in fine form for Everton’s U-18s last season. He has scored 13 goals in 21 games and looks like being a top talent going forward for the Toffees.