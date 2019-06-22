Israel Houghton, Phil Thompson, JJ Hairston, Thrill at ‘Fearless 2019’

Award-winning Music Maestro, Dr. Tim Godfrey and his Multiple Award winning crew – Xtreme, held the fourth edition of their annual Fearless concert with the theme “Rebirth” for the first time in Eko Hotel and Suites, at the weekend.

This year’s edition was indeed a tremendous blessing to the world and the body of Christ as Dr. Tim Godfrey was joined by three international, multiple award winning acts – Israel Houghton, JJ.Hairston and Phil Thompson alongside several other Nigerian A-list gospel artists.

Having held three editions in 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively with over a 100,000 worshippers in attendance, lifting up the name of Jesus, Dr. Tim Godfrey brought in a new sound of worship and praise.

Tim Godfrey speaks on this year’s edition: “Rebirth is significant because the devil deceives us a lot of times, by making us believe our sins and shortcomings cannot and will not allow us amount to anything.

I am using the Fearless platform to bring a message of hope to everyone (young and old) to live their lives to the fullest because in Christ, we have been given victory over every lie of the devil. We are Fearless!”

The first edition of Fearless hosted the renowned Bishop Marvin Sapp, the second edition featured Kirk Franklin and the third, a tour of five states in Nigeria, with Travis Greene, and other Nigerian artistes.