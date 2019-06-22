Dickson: Police Must Probe ‘Invasion’ of Ishaku’s House

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa



Governor of Bayelsa State and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Seriake Dickson, has urged the federal authorities to launch a probe into the alleged invasion of the home of Governor Darius Ishaku, Governor of Taraba State.

While condemning the Police raid on the residence of Governor Ishaku, which he said took place on June 11, 2019, Dickson noted that the security apparatus in the country must take the matter seriously and ensure that the governor and his family were protected.

The Bayelsa Governor said Police operatives led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police who claimed to have been deployed with a warrant from the Presidency’s Special Investigation Panel had broken into the Governor’s Abuja residence to conduct a search on it.

The Governor of Bayelsa State spoke against the Police action in a statement by his Adviser, Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei late Thursday night.

Governor Dickson called on the Inspector General of Police and other relevant bodies to investigate the illegal invasion of the governor’s residence with a view to identifying the culprits for necessary action.

“The Governor urges the National security establishment to adopt appropriate measures to protect Governor Ishaku, members of his family and officials.

“We hereby condemn the invasion and forcible entry into the Abuja residence of the Taraba State Governor, Arc Darius Ishaku, by people who claimed to be police operatives.

“We condemn the illegal action and call on the police authorities to investigate this disturbing incident with a view to bringing the suspect to book.

“We also call on the national security establishment to take the requisite step to protect Gov. Ishaku, members of his family and officials” the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum said.