YMCA Celebrates 175 Years Anniversary with Environmental Hygiene Outing

The Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) of Ibadan, Nigeria, recently celebrated its 175 years anniversary (founder's Day Celebration)

World Challenge 2019, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

It was celebration galore at the series of programmes themed ‘Environmental Hygiene, Clean Water & Good Sanitation in 175 minutes’.

YMCA President Dr. David Olugbade Fakeye said the YMCA World Challenge is their annual event to mobilise the YMCA movements to share their great impact with local communities, by embarking on Community Development Advocacy on hygiene and good sanitation at Gege Olopa Community, (as a case study – being one of the dirtiest communities in Ibadan) in the Ibadan South-west Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The YMCA members had focus group discussions on Environmental Hygiene, Clean Water and good sanitation, 175 minutes community engagement,

clean up and fumigation, road show and sensitisation, free clean water supply, free medical supplies and free distribution of mosquito nets, etc.

YMCA General Secretary, Mr. Funminiyi Fagbemi at the community sensitisation rally said the objectives of the programme were “transferred knowledge and understanding of hygiene and associated health risks in order to help people change their behavior to use better hygiene practices;

“Empowered community that will demand

and achieve sustainable access to and use of safe water; improved sanitation and hygienic living condition;

“Engaged policy makers and key actors to promote and enable the sustainable realisation of the

rights to water and sanitation through their policies, programmes, budget allocations and are held accountable for these achievements”.

These objectives he added, contributes directly to realisation of SDG6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and YMCA Ibadan will apply intervention strategies that focus on civil society strengthen at community level.

Earlier, at the stakeholders meeting with selected leaders of the community, to raise awareness and recruit high quality 175 volunteers for good sanitation, invite others to join, speak of YMCA mission, among others, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Gabriel O. Oguntola, represented by Engr. Adeyemo Johnson Adeyinka in his speecd noted that

we cannot be talking of clean water supply without proper environmental hygiene and good sanitation.

He however said open defecation is a critical issue which should be eliminated completely in our society.

Also, Dr. Oyewole Lawal from Ministry of Health Oyo State and Mrs. Oloyede, a community health officer from the local government, among

other speakers, underscored the need for people in the community to ensure proper hygiene, in all ways, for sound health, as, health is wealth.