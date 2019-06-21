One Night with Ibejii

Vanessa Obioha

Once again, the folkloric alternative musician Ibejii proved his mettle as he serenaded guests at the Backyard Lagos recently for his self-titled concert,The Ibejii Live Xperience.

A follow up to the first edition which equally pooled music enthusiasts last year, this year’s edition marked on the new Democracy Day holiday was a fantastic foreplay of beautiful talents and passionate sounds. From Ibejii’s mystic performances to the eclectic ensemble of fine alternative artistes like the uniquely talented DopeL, the angelic Celeste and the guitar maestro, Godwyn Guitar,who ushered in the artiste.

Ibejii in his uniqueness showcased his artistry to the motley crowd who came to indulge their musical souls that fateful night. He brought his unique music storytelling to thrill an audience that comprised true lovers of fine music, including a bevy of music and film celebrities – Omawumi, Brymo, Ozone, Aduke- in an evening filled with love, light, dance and great sound.

Accompanied by dance performer, Hermes Iyele, Ibejii’s music flowed, twisted and ebbed with the rhythmic acrobatic body contortions of the world renowned dancer.

Ibejii opened his performance with his haunting ‘Midnight Strings’ from his awaited ‘Scattered Elements’ project, followed quickly by crowd favourites from his ‘GreenWhite Dope’ and ‘Tribal Marks’ albums. From ‘Koyemi’ to ‘Eda’, ‘Aye’ to ‘Eko Blues’, Ibejii’s rendition of 14 of his most loved songs had the crowd spellbound. His closing set featured ‘Ba Mi Lo’, ‘Epiphany’ and other sweet dance melodies, triggering a prolonged ovation at drop mic.

As if to blow the roof off the magnificently lit stage at The Backyard, the magical night proceeded with an afterparty at which Ibejii’s new experimental music project, MSML — an acronym for Music Saved My Life was formally launched.

MSML is an experimental mid to up-tempo dance project that reflects Ibejii’s willingness to bend music genres. With outstanding live performances that showcase the best of Nigeria’s top talent alternative music, little wonder then that TILX secured a spot on Lagos’ annual social calendar and will be back on June 12, 2020.