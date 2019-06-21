Laffmattazz Brings Akure to Life on Democracy Day

Vanessa Obioha

The city of Akure came to life on the new Democracy Day June 12 as Gbenga Adeyinka and other top entertainers stormed the city with the best of music and comedy to mark the holiday. The crew, who brought the Laffmattazz train to Akure had Maltina on hand to deliver their premium malt taste to guests at the show, as well as keep them engaged with games and other fun activities.

Held at the Dome Event Centre in Akure, Ondo State, residents were treated to an unforgettable experience from A-list actors, music artists and comedians like MC Lively, Small Doctor, Helen Paul, Omobaba and Terry G.

Gbenga Adeyinka who has been the show’s headliner for the last six years made a grand entrance right after Small Doctor’s performance. He held the audience down for nearly twenty minutes with rib-cracking jokes and the right demonstrations to keep everyone entertained. The last performance of the day came from Terry G who wrapped things up with some of his well-known hits.

Adding spice to the show, Maltina fulfilled its promise on sharing happiness by delivering entertainment to the people of Akure through fun games, lucky dips, spinning the wheel, where lucky consumers got the chance to win exciting prizes like mobile phones, generator, TV, Standing Fan, Maltina goody bags, and other mouth-watering prizes.

Maltina has been a longtime sponsor of the Laffmattazz show and is on a mission to share happiness, and the comedy show is one of the platforms through which it drives this mission.

The Laffmattazz train will continue to Ilorin in October as it celebrates six years of existence and promises to keep delivering the happy moments that its fans crave.