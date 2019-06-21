First Lady Tasks Buhari on Appointment

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has urged her husband to appoint only those who would help him actualise his agenda into offices.

Mrs. Buhari who posted a video by @Ayourb, showing some young All Progressives Congress (APC) members and President Buhari’s supporter protesting that the Nigerian leader is appointing people who do not share his vision and agenda, corroborated the position of the protesting youths by saying her husband is better off with those who share his agenda.

Mrs. Buhari tweeted through her handle: @aishambuhari that “You cannot drive an agenda with people who don’t believe in that agenda. How will you achieve your purpose if you bring in people who fought against your agenda?”