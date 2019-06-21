Don’t Victimise Fulani Herders Doing Legitimate Businesses, Ekiti Tells Citizens

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has appealed to its citizens not to victimise any Fulani herder doing legitimate businesses in the state.

The state government urged the populace to be cautious of their actions in order to distinguish herders that are pursuing legitimate means of livelihood and those perpetrating evil.

Meanwhile, the state government has revealed that it had approved the appointment of Prince Alexander Adebukola Aina as the new Owa of Oke Oro in Ijero Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti thursday at the post-state executive council press conference, the state Information Commissioner, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua, said part of the security strategies of the state government has been that all the residents must be vigilant and report strange people to security agencies for prompt action.

According to him, “The state government has no problem with Fulani herders doing legitimate businesses in the state. Our people must know that we have the Ekiti State anti-grazing law in place and it shall be applied when necessary.”

Olumilua said the council also approved the contract for the completion of Oba Adejugbe market in Ado Ekiti; construction of internal roads at the Ekiti State University Teaching hospital and upgrading of the Technical College, Ado Ekiti for optimum productivity.

As part of the efforts to boost food production, the commissioner added that state government has approved the preparation of 1,500 hectares of land across five local government areas, which will be done in partnership with multinational agencies for direct investment in the state.

Speaking further on the Oba Adejugbe market, the state Commissioner for Works, Mr. Sola Adebayo, said: “The facility is 70 percent completed, and we want to inaugurate it during Governor Kayode Fayemi’s first year in in office commemoration.

“The contractor has been mandated to deliver it by September ending. We have done a lot of amendments by removing some structures therein. We have a local content law that will make the indigenes participate in the contract and allocation.”

On the state government commitment to improve the health sector, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, said the state has 320 health centres, clarifying that 177 of them were being concentrated on for effective healthcare delivery across the wards in the state.

Yaya-Kolade said the state would introduce universal healthcare insurance scheme under the Fayemi-led government to bolster health sector and elongate the life expectancies of the citizens.

In his contribution, the Commissioner for Education, Mr. Foluso Daramola, said the government would implement the reports of the visitation panels sent by Fayemi to look at the state of the facilities in the state-owned higher institutions to enhance qualitative education.