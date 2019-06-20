Suspected Militias Kill Five in Benue Community

By George Okoh In Makurdi

Suspected Jukun militias have been accused of killing five people in Gyenku village in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Chairman of the council area, Mr. Tor-Tyokaa Ibellogo, who confirmed this in a telephone chat with reporters on Thurday, said the attackers invaded the village very early Thursday morning as the people were on their farms.

“They killed five and injured one woman who is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital. No houses were destroyed, they only came to kill,” he said.

Ibellogo said the joint committee on Tiv/Jukun crisis had planned to visit him next Monday when this latest attack happened.

The attack is coming barely a week after the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) intervened in the crisis between the two tribes in a bid to resolve it.

When contacted, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sewuese Anene, could not confirm the incident, stating that all efforts to get any information from the Divisional Police Officer as well as Area Commander of the local government failed as one of them had his phone switched off and the other did not pick his call.