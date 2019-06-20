Governors Resolve to Focus on Issues of Security, IGR

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

After a meeting that lasted for four hours, the 36 governors in the country last night resolved to set up a security committee at the National Economic Council (NEC) level and retain security as a reoccurring item on its agenda for the foreseeable future.

The meeting also agreed to host an Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) retreat with the Joint Tax Board and chairmen of the Internal Revenue Services of the states.

According to the communique signed by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, “members pledged to support the new leadership led by their chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi to drive the mandate of the forum to promote collaboration and consensus among Governors on public policy.

“Members also resolved to relaunch its State Peer Renew Mechanism programme designed to enable states foster good governance and accelerate the rate of development through periodic reviews of progress made by state governments.

“The forum agreed to hold a one-day interactive session with the World Bank and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on ongoing development engagements across States on June 26, 2019.

“Finally, the forum received a presentation on Sub-national Investment Promotion from Ms. Yewande Sadiku, the Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC). Governors pledged to work with the commission to strengthen investors’ engagements and reached a consensus to promote strategic competition and advantages”.