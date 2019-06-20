Amnesty Programme: Ijaw Congress Backs Dokubo

Amnesty Office explains delay in payment of stipends

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja and Esther Oluku in Lagos

The Ijaw National Congress (INC), the umbrella body of Izon ethnic nationality has expressed full support to measures taken by the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Prof. Charles Dokubo, in repositioning the interventionist programme to its original mandate.

The group stated this in a letter of solidarity and commendation sent to Dokubo in appreciation of his efforts and achievements within a period of one year in office.

A statement by Dokubo’s Special Assistant (Media), Murphy Ganagana, said the INC noted in the letter signed by Prof. Joseph Ajienka and DIG Mike Zuokumor (rtd), chairman and secretary, respectively, of the Steering Committee, that Dokubo deserved the support of all well-meaning Ijaws and other ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta in view of his commitment to transforming the region.

“We wish to commend you on all the good works you are doing since you assumed leadership position of the Presidential Amnesty Office. We stand by you always and pray that the Almighty God always lead you aright,” the letter read in part.

While delivering the letter of commendation to Dokubo in his office in Abuja on behalf of the leadership of the INC, Zuokumor explained that the foremost Ijaw organisation resolved to throw its weight behind the Amnesty boss in consideration of his efforts in training and empowerment of beneficiaries of the PAP as well as prompt payment of monthly stipends.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Amnesty Office has explained the delay in payment of stipends to beneficiaries of the programme for the month of May. It said unforeseen procedural bureaucracy in the chain of disbursement of monthly allocation by the Federal Government caused the delay.

The PAP Coordinator, Dokubo, expressed regrets over the delay in the payment of stipends to beneficiaries of the programme for the month of May, 2019, attributing this to unforeseen circumstances arising from procedural bureaucracy in the release of monthly allocation of funds by the federal government.

“As a non-revenue generating organisation solely dependent on monthly release of funds by the federal government for its operations, we appeal to our beneficiaries to be patient and bear with us till funds are made available to enable us perform our obligations,” he appealed to the beneficiaries.