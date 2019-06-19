Tips for Surviving Kidnapping (Part 3)

In the unlikely event, that in spite of your observance of all the precautionary measures mentioned earlier you are still kidnapped, surviving the ordeal should be the next course of action. Below are the necessary tips you should observe while in the hands of kidnappers:

* Take a deep breath; assure yourself that you will certainly come back alive. Note that the first few minutes of abduction or kidnapping is the most critical and hostile period. At this stage, the kidnappers are also afraid for their lives. Failure on their part means they could be arrested and prosecuted. They are therefore jittery and any suspicious move by you could make them pull the trigger at you.

* Having tried to avoid the kidnap situation and failing, the most important option should be to cooperate as unplanned attempt to escape may become too risky.

* Avoid openly making any facial contact with the kidnappers, but try and memorise their description, if you get the opportunity to view them without endangering your life.

* Keep mental note of the landmark especially the shops, supermarket, fuel stations, buildings around the area the kidnappers are taking you to if you are not blindfolded by your captors.

* Obey all instructions from the kidnappers and avoid unnecessary argument with them.

* Avoid behaviors or attitude that will provoke the kidnappers.

* Listen to their conversation and keep mental note of the details about their names, accent, slangs and other information about the abductors to assist the police in investigation after your rescue.

*Try to avoid too much complaint so they do not get tired of you and kill you.

* Try to stay healthy. Avoid anything that will make you sustain physical injury as getting medical attention might be difficult. More so, as you do not know how soon you will be rescued or freed.

*Gradually try to win the kidnappers’ trust. Try playing mind games with them especially with any of them you consider less hardened. For instance show empathy to the kidnappers even if you are acting it. If for example they claim they were driven into kidnapping for reason of unemployment, tell them you understand and blame someone else for not providing them a decent job. You may try talking them into pitying you or putting yourself in any of their relatives’ shoes.

* During Police rescue operation, lie on the floor to prevent stray bullet from hitting you. Identify yourself to the rescuers as soon it is safe to do so.

* Plan your escape only if it is absolutely safe to do so. This should be your last resort and remember, there is no escape plan that is absolutely risk-free.

Credit: frankmba.ng