Deputy Governor Laments Poor Condition of Ogun Schools

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, has expressed concern over the deplorable condition of schools in some parts of the state, saying that the challenges such structural integrity of buildings where the children learn, coupled with other factors contributing to the bad state of the schools, would be tackled with immediate effect.

Oyedele-Salako, who made this known recently during her maiden familiarisation tour of some selected primary and secondary schools in Abeokuta South and Abeokuta North Local Government Areas, said it was shocking to see children of different classes facing two sides in one classroom.

“If you want to learn and excel, there is need to reposition the educational sector to where it used to be. Ogun State is where we breed excellence, hence, the need to provide proper learning facilities and tackle these challenges with immediate effect.”

She promised that the Dapo Abiodun-led administration would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that over bloated population, lack of toilet facilities and teaching aids would be a thing of the past.

Salako-Oyedele said for a state that is blessed like Ogun, plans are underway to commence construction of befitting blocks of classrooms in all wards in Abeokuta North Local Government Area during the upcoming holiday, adding that other wards would be touched subsequently to ensure that children learn under conducive environment.

She charged parents to begin to understand the value of education, adding that it opens doors of opportunities everywhere and also encouraged them to take advantage of the facilities put in place by the government by allowing their wards to be in school on market days.

The deputy governor commended to Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) for coming together to supplement the meagre resources provided by the government, as well as teachers for their dedication and commitment despite the few tools available for teaching.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Olu-Ola Aikulola, said for the state to get to the milestone it desires, there is need to tackle infrastructural deficit and embark on training and re-training of teachers.

The schools visited include Reverend Kuti Primary School, Nawarudeen Nursery and Primary School, both in Isabo; Government Technical and Vocational College, Oke-Ijeun; St. Peter’s College and Community Primary School, both in Olomore.