Yarima: Matawalle’s Emergence an Act of God

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A former governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Sani Yarima, has described the emergence of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle as an act of God which must be accepted by all.

Yarima, who represented Zamfara West Senatorial District at the sixth, seventh and eighth National Assembly, made this known in Gusau when he paid a courtesy visit to the governor.

A statement issued Tuesday by his media aide, Mr. Kayode Oyelade, said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain called on well-meaning citizens of the state to come together and support the governor with good and genuine advice that would promote the wellbeing of the state and the people.

According to him, “Matawalle’s emergence as the governor of the state is an act of God which must be accepted by all. It is time for governance which requires the input and involvement of the people. The time of politicking is over and now.”

Yerima added that anyone who might doubt the new leadership or fails to accept the emergence Matawalle is an unbeliever, while also promising to support the governor in all possible ways, especially in the area of security challenges facing the state so that lasting peace can return to the state

Responding, Matawalle said that the first executive governor of the state remains the political god-father of the state.

He said his administration intends to form an all-encompassing Elders Forum which would meet monthly to discuss ways of improving the standard of living of the people of the state and the administration.

The governor, who had served as commissioner at various ministries in the state during the Yarima-led administration then urged the senator not to relent in availing himself to the administration.

Matawalle said: “The eight years tenure of Ahmad Sani Yarima as the governor of the state were the best things to happen to Zamfara State,” noting that the state witnessed rapid development occasioned by absolute peace.

He lamented that his administration has inherited banditry, kidnapping and general insecurity, among other challenges.