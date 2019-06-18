Suspected Herdsmen Kill Three in Kaduna Community, Injure Several Others

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Three people, including two children have been killed in an attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Unguwan Rimi village, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 2:30pm on Monday when the bandits invaded the community and started shooting sporadically.

The three victims were said to have been killed on the spot while several people sustained injuries from gunshots and were taken to the hospital.

The Kaduna state police command, while confirming the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna gave the names of the victims as:

Monday Yahaya 8, Samson David 17, and Ashimile Danladi, 9.

The statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Yakubu Sabo, said efforts were being made to apprehend the culprits.

“Information reaching us has it that, on 17/6/19 at about 14:25hrs, DPO Kauru received a distress call that, armed men entered Unguwan Rimi village, Chawai District of Kauru LGA, started shooting sporadically and in the process shot dead one Monday Yahaya 8 years, Samson David 17 years and Ashimile Danladi 9 years old respectively.

“Teams of policemen quickly moved to the area, evacuated the dead bodies to the hospital and ensured that the situation was brought under control.

“Preliminary investigation later revealed that the attack might not be unconnected with the attack of Fulani camp early morning of the same date in the area.

“However, efforts are on to apprehend the perpetrators and the command has intensified patrols and other proactive measures to forestall further breach of peace in the area” the statement said.