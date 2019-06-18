Police, Hunters Rescue Kidnapped Catholic Priest

By Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Men of the Edo State Police in collaboration with some hunters in Akoko-Edo local government area of the state have rescued a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Isaac Agubi, who was abducted on Sunday at Ikpeshi after conducting Sunday service.

Rev. Fr. Agubi was rescued at Sasaro area of the local government after exchange of gunfire with his abductors.

He was said to have been abandoned by his abductors when the firing power of the police and hunters became unbearable for the abductors.

In the process, one of the kidnappers who sustained bullet wounds was arrested.

Edo Police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the operation, said Fr. Agubi was rescued at about 7:30pm.

Nwabuzor said Agubi was released unhurt due to pressure from the Police in collaboration with the hunters and the vigilante group who combed the bush.