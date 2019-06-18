EU Earmarks €26m Enhanced Recovery Programme for IDPs in Yobe State

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The European Union (EU) has earmarked €26 million through its 11th European Development Fund for the projects aimed at strengthening the recovery and resilience of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other vulnerable groups in Yobe State.

A statement issued Tuesday by Modestus Chukwulaka of the Politics, Press and Information Section, said that over 53,000 households would directly benefit from two new EU-funded projects.

Chukwulaka said that the projects would expand and deepen the already extensive EU humanitarian and development assistance to the many victims of violence and displacement in Nigeria’s North-east.

The EU noted that the over three years project would also address some of the underlying drivers of violent extremism in Nigeria, stressing that proven international implementing partners would execute the projects over a period of three years.

According to him, “The EU has earmarked €26 million through its 11th European Development Fund for the projects to be launched by the Yobe State Authorities on 18 June 2019, in Damaturu.

“Over 53,000 households will directly benefit from two new European Union (EU)-funded projects aimed at strengthening the recovery and resilience of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other vulnerable groups in Yobe State.

“The €14 million project to be implemented over a 36-month period will work in Damaturu, Geidam, Gujba, Gulani, Potiskum and Yunusari Local Government Areas to support men, women, and youth to meet their immediate early recovery needs and enhance their social protection outcomes.

“Mercy Corps will implement the Building Resilience in Complex Crisis (BRIC) programme, which will increase the ability of over 26,000 households in Yobe State to cope with the shocks and stresses of conflict, climate change and complex crisis.”

Chukwulaka noted that at the same time, it would engage with Yobe communities and local leadership to support and revitalise markets and livelihoods, enhance conflict mitigation systems and create the conditions to facilitate systemic change.

He stressed that in this way, the project would strengthen resilient capacities for communities, households and individuals in the long-term, and address the underlying causes of crisis.

To implement this project, the EU said that Mercy Corps would leverage its expertise in fostering resilience in complex environments both globally and in North-east Nigeria, with Cooperazione Internationale (COOPI) and the Danish Refugee Council’s (DRC) strong track record of delivering relief and early recovery programmes in Yobe State.

The EU noted that other projects to be implemented by Save the Children would equally strengthen early recovery, improved human development, social cohesion and resilience for over 26,000 vulnerable households and communities in Yobe State.

The EU said that the project would also help vulnerable households and communities in Yobe to become more resilient to recurrent shocks through financial support, and to have diversified livelihoods, through effective support for market recovery, skills development and enhanced state capacity to provide technical assistance.