Buhari Meeets APC Govs in Aso Rock

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja met with All Progressives Congress (APC) governors in the State House.

The meeting, which started at 11:37 a.m, lasted for only about 27 minutes.

Present at the meeting were the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe, Abdulrahman Abdulrazq of Kwara and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

Also present were Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, Abubakar Bello of Niger State, Mannir Yakubu, Deputy Governor of Katsina, and Hadiza Balaraba Deputy governor of Kaduna.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Obaseki said the Christian prayer, while Zulum said the Muslim prayer.