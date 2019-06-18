Bajaj Tricycless Rated High

Tricycle operators in Abuja have dispelled doubts about the quality of tricycles in the country, declaring that there are no sub-standard tricycles flooding the Nigerian market.

They stated that all the Bajaj tricycles brought into the country are strong, durable and very reliable.

The Chairman, Tricycle Operators, FCT, Comrade Thomas Danjuma, who spoke in Abuja, noted that due to some misunderstanding over the quality of Bajaj tricycles, he was encouraging the operators to leverage on the company’s toll-free line which directs the riders to the nearest service centre spread all over Nigeria, including Abuja.

He stated: “As a mark of confidence on Bajaj Comrade Danjuma of Coalition of Federal Association and Federal Capital Territory Tricycle and Motorcycle Riders, Dealers and Operators purchased 11 Bajaj tricycles for use instantly.”

Also, a tricycle dealer, Chief Walter Onyebueke who spoke in an interview with THISDAY, disclosed that Dubai Auto Gallery (DAG industries Nigeria Ltd), who are distributors of Bajaj in Nigeria are importers of genuine Bajaj products.

He noted that DAG has one of the most extensive network of service teams and networks spread across Nigeria to support the riders and fleet owners.

Onyebueke said the specification of the imported products (Bajaj tricycles) followed stringent quality and product standards. They are manufactured as per BS4 which are equivalent to Euro 4 emission standards.