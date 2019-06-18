Angry Man Vandalises Cars at Nigerian Mission in UK

Esther Oluku

A 32-year-old Nigerian, Jeffrey Ewohime, yesterday destroyed seven expensive cars at the Nigerian High Commission in London.

Ewohime was said to have been miffed over the difficulties in obtaining his passport, which had expired since 2017.

A statement by the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said Ewohime got to the high commission one hour after the period for collection of passport had elapsed.

He was said to have reached there around 2p.m. which was an hour after collection of passports had closed.

Also, the statement added that Ewohime failed to produce some documents needed for passport collection and could not be given.

“He then insisted on collecting his passport , and was told to bring his collection slip which he could not produce,” the statement added.

“According to reports from the high commission, it would of course be wrong to hand over his passport to him, without his collection slip. He, thereafter, left agitated and returned from a nearby hotel to destroy about seven cars, five belonging to the mission, and two to visitors who parked nearby.

“His attempt to destroy the High Commissioner’s car failed as it is a bullet proof. I am told that he has been arrested by the police.”

“He destroyed seven brand new cars , except the ambassador’s car, which is bullet proof. This is a despicable act, which must be condemned by all. Of course, the law must take its course.”

Dabiri-Erewa implored Nigerians abroad to exercise restraint and be good ambassadors of Nigeria in all circumstances.

In a video of the incident obtained by TheCable, the Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, Justice George Oguntade, was seen inspecting the vandalised cars and asking how it happened.

One of the onlookers was heard saying “One mad boy came to collect passport and they didn’t give him, so he destroyed our cars.”