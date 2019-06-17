UNICEF Charity Shield Polo:  El-Rufai Lauds Access Bank Partnership

Kaduna State Government has lauded Access Bank Plc and its partner, Fifth Chukker Polo & Country Polo Club for its leading campaign to alleviate the plights of vulnerable and orphaned children in the state.

Wife of Kaduna State Governor, Hajia Aisha Ummi El-Rufai who was the Special Guest of Honour at the Children’s Day event in the ongoing Access Bank UNICEF Charity Shield Polo Tournament in Kaduna thumb up the partners for using the Charity Shield polo platform to enhance the educational and health well being of children in a most special way.

“There is an important need for both private and public sectors to do a lot more in support of the Nigerian child, particularly the orphans and vulnerable children to enable them look forward to a better tomorrow,” the Kaduna State First Lady added.

The Children Day event which remains one of the biggest highlights yet at the ongoing international polo fiesta, has received high profile accolades as an occasion that enables children to cherish their buoyant freedom and rekindle their childhood and the potentials within them.

Hundreds of school pupils and their teachers spent the whole day at the foremost Fifth Chukker Polo & Country Club in Kaduna, engaging in various sporting activities and dance with the Mother of the Day, who called on other good spirited organizations and individuals to emulate the Access Bank partnership example.

Revered as one of the biggest charity polo tournaments in the world, the charity shield which has been under the exclusive sponsorship of Access Bank for more than a decade now offers four major prizes, the Usman Dantata, the UNICEF cup, Access Bank Cup and the High Goal Charity Shield.

Fifth Chukker team had earlier in the first stage of the ongoing Access Bank UNICEF Charity Shield International Polo Tournament upstaged favourites and former winners, Tila Farms 8-41/2, to win the prestigious Usman Dantata Cup.

The ten-day annual event is a robust corporate social responsibility partnership platform set up in 2003 by Fifth Chukker Polo and Country Club in conjunction with Access Bank Plc. For almost two decades now, this annual event has been raising funds to support UNICEF projects for vulnerable children and the HIV/AIDS pandemic in Kaduna State and its environs.

The 2019 grand finale of the premium charity polo extravaganza that was inaugurated in 2003 is billed to climax Saturday at the foremost Kangimi Resort with first class Emirs, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and several notable personalities in attendance.