Transfer: Pogba Hints at Leaving Old Trafford

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has said that this summer “could be a good time to move elsewhere”.

The France World Cup winner has been linked with a big-money move to Spanish giants Real Madrid or former club Juventus, the Serie A champions.

However, the 26-year-old midfielder, who was named in the PFA Team of the Year in 2018-19, is contracted to the Premier League club until July 2021.

“I am thinking of this: To have a new challenge somewhere else,” Pogba told BBC Sports yesterday.

“For me, I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well… I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge.”

Despite the views of their record signing, it is understood Manchester United believe Pogba will still be at Old Trafford next season.

Pogba moved back to Manchester United after four years at Juventus for a then-world record £89.3m fee in August 2016, after originally progressing through the youth ranks at Old Trafford.

Pogba has made 89 league appearances in his second spell at United, scoring 24 goals.

In April, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he expected Pogba to stay at the club next season.