Ogun Governor Dissolves MAUTECH, Reverts to MAPOLY

Sunday Okobi in Lagos and Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

In what looked like a turnaround, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, at the weekend dissolved the establishment of the new state-owned University, Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, Ojere, Abeokuta, and reverted the institution to its former status, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY).

In its stead, the governor also constituted a committee to look into the operational modalities of the establishment of the Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, Abeokuta and Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia.

This is coming as the governor also pledged his administration’s commitment to revamp the state health care system at all levels.

He assured the people of his commitment towards ensuring a minimum of one flagship Primary Health Centre in each ward across the state in the first 100 days of his administration.

Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Kunle Somorin, said the committee has become imperative to look into the operational modalities of the state-owned Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) which has been enmeshed in crises following the establishment of the Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, Abeokuta and the subsequent creation of the Ogun State Polytechnic at the end of the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle. Amosun.

The governor noted that as a result of the unresolved issues, the fate of candidates and students of MAPOLY and their lecturers have been uncertain, a development of which has even worsened the academic activities of the institution.

However, he has directed the immediate reversion of the MAPOLY to its former status quo ante, with full academic activities restored, while the committee has been saddled with the responsibility to determine the way forward for the new institutions.

According to the governor, “As a responsible government, we cannot fold our arms and allow the situation to continue unabated.

“We cherish human capital development. This committee is therefore set up to holistically review the status, viability and sustainability of these newly established institutions.

“The review committee is expected to recommend operational modalities for these institutions after interfacing with stakeholders in the education sector.

“The committee headed by the former Vice Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, Prof. Segun Awonusi, has the following terms of reference: ‘Ascertain the current operational status of Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, Abeokuta and Ogun State Polytechnic; identify issues and challenges related to the establishment and operations of the two institutions; determine the viability and sustainability of the institutions on a long term basis; identify any other issue(s) related to the objectives of the assignment; and make recommendations for the consideration of the state government.”

Other members of the committee are former Rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Alhaji Waheed Kadiri; season academic and National President of Workplace Educators and Managers Association of Nigeria (WEMAN), Prof Joseph Odemuyiwa; Chief Lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Dr. Biodun Oluseye; Abeeb Wale Ajayi, the National President of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Alumni Association, Mr. H.O. Ayoade, among others.

Meanwhile, the governor has pledged his administration’s commitment to revamp the state health care system at all levels.

The state governor, who was represented by his wife, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, at the flag off ceremony of the second round of Polio Outbreak Response Campaign held at the Ijebu Ode Local Government Area Secretariat, Itooro, at the weekend, acknowledged the critical role child’s health plays in the growth and economic development of any given society.

Abiodun explained that immunisation has greatly reduced to the barest minimum the infant mortality rate among children between the age of zero to five which he attributed to the improved level of education and awareness in the society.

He said the Polio Outbreak Response Campaign was key to improving the immunity of children against Type 2 Oral Polio Virus that could cause paralysis and even death among children.

In his remark at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Adesanya Ayinde, described immunisation as one of the potent and cost effective health intervention for the reduction of death among children under the age of five.

The ceremony, which was organised by the state Primary Health Care Development Board in conjunction with a number of development partners including the World Health Organisation (WHO), Rotary Club International, UNICEF and NPHCDA among others, had their representatives reiterating their continued support for the health sector in the state.

The Executive Secretary, Ogun State Primary Health Care Development Board, Dr. Elijah Ogunsola, while also giving the vote of thanks, enjoined parents and caregivers to present children between the ages of zero and five months for the house to house vaccination against polio which commenced June 15 to 18 across the state.