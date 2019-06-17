JABU Expels 100 Students for Indiscipline, Hard Drug Consumption

James Sowole in Akure

For engaging in acts contravening rules and regulations of the institution, the authorities of Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU), Osun State, has expelled no fewer than 100 students from the school.

The affected students were said to have engaged in offences ranging from drug, including Indian Hemp, non-payment of school fees among others.

The university, which is owned by the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), was shut last month for two weeks sequel to a protest embarked upon by the students over an alleged insecurity on the campus where some hoodlums were allegedly invading the female hotels, molesting and stealing their personal belongings.

However, the institution directed some students not to come back to school again.

In addition, some others, whose cases were still before the disciplinary panel of the institution, were also asked to stay away from the campus until the committee decides their matter.

Reacting on the matter, the spokesman of the institution, Mr. Ayodele Olasanmi, said the number of the affected students were not up to 100.

He, however, confirmed that the affected students were punished for committing offences bothering on indiscipline.

“The affected students were not up to 100; I don’t know the specific number until I get to school on Monday, but I am sure they are not up to 100.

“The students, who had cases of indiscipline and had faced the disciplinary panel of the university, were served with letters containing the appropriate sanctions for the offences they had committed as contained in the university students’ handbook,” he said.