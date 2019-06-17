INEC Promises Automatic Employment for NYSC Members

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised to identify the members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) that performed creditably well during the 2019 general election and reward them with automatic employment.

The commission also said that the gesture would also be extended to the corps members that will participate in the Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections scheduled for November this year.

The Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made this known Monday in Abuja during the presentation of laptop and phone used by the European Election Observation Mission to 75 corps members who were carefully selected by a panel of NYSC and EU delegation.

Details later…