Digital Communication Agency Launched

Devon Troy Copper (DTC), a full service digital communications agency has been launched by a consortium of social and creative entrepreneurs.

DTC offers a unique mix of strategic services such as social media community management, influencer marketing and talent management, digital marketing and strategy, copywriting and design, reputation and crisis management.

The brand’s management and workforce comprises seasoned professionals with technical knowhow from numerous sectors and are primed to provide potential clients with bespoke solutions that will reinvigorate their businesses and disrupt the industry at large.

Head of Business at DTC, Chidi Okereke, said: “DTC is positioned to provide cutting-edge service to clients across several sectors including finance, fast moving consumer goods, federal and state governments, information and communications technology and entertainment. Our activities pivot around optimum value extraction and overall client satisfaction.

“We have painstakingly identified top talents across the country to collaborate with us in achieving this goal and can categorically affirm that our team is capable of delivering on the mandate. Also, we have a unique management team led by famed entrepreneur and Board Chairman, Adetoro Fowoshere; award winning brand influencer and Marketing Director, Anda Damisa; renowned Influencer Marketing executive and Chief Operations Officer, Olayinka Ahmed and Executive Creative Director, Samson Adebayo.”

Although DTC commences operations in Lagos as a digital communications agency, the principal objective of the brand is to mature into an integrated reputation management firm incorporating the mainstream media into its operations.