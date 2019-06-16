Behold, Adebo Ogundoyin, Nigeria’s Youngest Speaker

In this report, Kemi Olaitanpro files the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, who incidentally is Nigeria’s youngest speaker

For the newly elected Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Edward Adebo Ogundoyin, his assumption of the number three position in the pace setter state could not but be a new dawn for him as he has made history for himself as the youngest to occupy the exalted office in the history of the state at the age of 32 years.

Born on February 18, 1987, to the family of the late industrialist, philanthropist and politician, Chief Adeseun Ogundoyin and Chief (Mrs.) Justina Ogundoyin, he was elected into the House representing Ibarapa East State Constituency and emerged Speaker of the House unopposed on Monday, 10th June 2019.

A second timer, he was first elected into the 8th Assembly last year on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after he won the bye-election, which was held after the death of the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Michael Adeyemo, who died on Friday, 27th April 2018.

The new Speaker emerged the candidate of PDP after polling 37 votes to beat his rival, Kehinde Adebisi, during the primary election held last year.

An agronomist by profession, the Eruwa-born Speaker attended Vale College, Ibadan for his secondary education and Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, where he studied Agronomy.

After the one year mandatory youth service, he proceeded to London for further studies and ran a record label with Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido and were co-manager of DREMO, until 2018, when he was elected into the state House of Assembly.

Ogundoyin, a football lover and fan of the Red Devils – Manchester United, was conscious of the enormous responsibilities placed on his shoulders as the number three man in the state, called for the support of all stakeholders in his inaugural speech.

“Our state has set the pace for a new generation of leaders by electing me as the youngest Speaker in the history of the state and Nigeria. Politically, Oyo State has always set the pace for good things in Nigeria, and I promise, we the ninth (assembly) will raise the bar of quality representation of the people.

“I need your support, cooperation and bits of advice on how to move the house forward and you are free to call me to order when I’m about to drift. Our dream is to make Oyo State House of Assembly, a model to others across Nigeria.

]“I believe with the continuous support and cooperation of all other lawmakers in the house, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde and his cabinet, our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, and the people of Oyo State, we are going to make laws and formulate policies that will alleviate our people’s suffering and make them proud of us”.

Other principal officers elected include son of an Ibadan-based musician, Taiye Adebisi, Yusuff Adebisi, 25-year old, who is representing Ibadan South West 1 State Constituency, emerged as Deputy Chief Whip.

Others are Hon. Abiodun Fadeyi, Deputy Speaker – Ona Ara State Constituency, Hon. Adedoyin Onaolapo Sanjo, Majority Leader – Ogbomoso South State Constituency, Hon. Babalola O. Samson, Deputy Majority Leader – Egbeda State Constituency, Hon. Alarape Ashimiyu Niran, Minority Leader – Atiba State Constituency – APC and Hon. Adedibu Habeeb A, Chief Whip – Iwajowa State House Constituency.

It is however understandable why his election has attracted a lot of social media blitz, given the expectations that a lot of people nurse already with respect to his leadership as a youth ambassador in a crucial and sensitive position. And coming at a time that the clamour for power shift from the old brigade to the young turks has gained traction, the young Ogundoyin is definitely not in a place of envy.

Indeed, the youths have a lot of statements to make with the failure or success of Ogundoyin in office, the more reason they all must learn to support and rally round his leadership, because failure is definitely not an option.

Even people of other political parties have not ceased to rejoice with Ogundoyin. But he must deliver, because the society does not expect any less from it. The thinking that the young generation cannot cope with power must be declared a farce but through their performance record.

From the passage of the not-too-young-to-run to actually helping a majority of the youths to realising their dreams, Ogundoyin and other equally young folks in the legislature must allay the fears of the political class to relinquish power to the younger generation and reassure them of their readiness for leadership.