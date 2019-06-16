A Truce in Time

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi recorded another first in his natural deft moves and approach to issues, when he co-opted a renowned business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote into brokering truce between the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and the Governor of Kano State, Abdulahi Ganduje, after weeks of hostility between them especially, as it was clear the matter had deteriorated very badly.

The move by Fayemi therefore became commendable after Ganduje’s northern colleagues failed to appease him as he was determined to teach the emir some lessons for allegedly interfering in the politics of the state, to the extent that it almost caused Ganduje his re-election.

To that extent, the Fayemi/Dangote intervention was not only timely, but also instructive to salvaging both the emirate and the institution of government from self-destruct. It is however hoped that both parties had genuinely learnt from that avoidable sparring in collective and personal interests.

Kudos to Fayemi and Dangote!