Osun Gets New NYSC Coordinator

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, in Osun State yesterday announced the replacement of the State Director, Mr. Emmanuel Attah with a new helmsman, Mr. Ayodele Adewale Adegoke. This was contained in a press statement signed by the Assistant Director, Press and Public Relations of the Corps, Mrs. F. Okundaye, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. According to the statement, the change was as a result of recent general move by the organisation to reshuffle its workforce. It added that the former Coordinator, Attah, had since been posted to NYSC Directorate Headquarters in Abuja. “Sequel to the move to generally reshuffle NYSC staff, a new State Coordinator has been appointed for the NYSC State Secretariat in Osun. The new State Coordinator, who is the 12th Chief Executive Officer of the Secretariat is Mr, Ayodele Adewale Adegoke. He took over the mantle of leadership from Mr. Emmanuel Danjuma Attah, who has been posted to NYSC Directorate Headquarters, Abuja. Before his present posting as the 12th Chief Executive Officer of the Osun State Secretariat, the new helmsman was the 25th State Director of the NYSC, Cross River State”, the statement read. The former Coordinator, Attah, assumed duty in the state in January 2017.

