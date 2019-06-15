Olakunle Churchill Finds New Love

Businessman Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has found new love in the bosom of a white “quiet queen”. He has evidently put behind him the years of trauma from his previous relationship with King Tonto. An excited Churchill took to Instagram last Sunday to wish

his new love a happy birthday

He wrote: “All of your days in this lifetime should be spent with nothing less than ordinary. An extraordinary person like you deserve a birthday much better than the last one combined. Happy birthday my love #quietqueen.”

Churchill was married to King Tonto in 2015 and divorced her in 2017. The marriage produced a boy- Andre Omodayo Churchill.