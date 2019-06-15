Banky W, Teni, REMA, Adebola Williams Gear Up for Afroprom

Banky W, alongside trending singer, Teni, and Mavin’s New Signee Rema are set to thrill graduating secondary school students at the first ever prom concert in Nigeria tagged “AfroProm”, holding at Eko Hotel, Convention Centre, Lagos on July 14, 2019. The event is put together to give Nigerian students an opportunity to experience prom, while celebrating, networking, and partying with a host of Nigeria’s top-rated celebrities.

Speaking on Afroprom, lead project manager at J. Vanni Global, Mobola Abiru said: “We created Afroprom, Nigeria’s first-ever prom concert for high school graduates between the ages of 14-18 with an eye on getting these teens to celebrate a remarkable achievement at a crucial stage of their lives. Prom is not new to them; they see it happen everywhere else, but not in Nigeria. This spurred us to create an avenue that will welcome them into adult life.”

According to the organisers, mediapreneur Debola Williams, and musician, Banky W will be in attendance to inspire and educate the students on “next steps after school” by sharing authentic stories of their own meteoric rise to the top.

Guests will be treated to breathtaking performances fit for the occasion by Teni, Rema, Donflex & the Extigate team, Dream Catchers; while Ushbebe, Ikorodu Bois and other comedians are expected to thrill the guest as well. Other side attractions include a rare five-course meal, and a shot at the highly coveted Afroprom King and Queen crowns.

The event will be hosted by ace OAP Jimmy, and guests stand a chance to walk away with enticing gifts such as an iPhone XR, PlayStation 4, and lots more.