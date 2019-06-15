Allenware, Dell Unveil New Gaming Solutions

Information Communication Technology firms, Allenware and Dell, have unveiled new gaming solutions at the just concluded 2019 edition of Computex.

The new inventions according to the companies, boast more performance, portability, display technologies, and community benefits.

The just released solutions included Alienware m15 and m17 as well as the Dell G3 15, which are among Dell’s first gaming laptops to showcase a brand-new design and processors that supercharge the PC gaming experience.

Speaking on the new technology, Vice- President, and General Manager of Alienware, G Series, and XPS at Dell, said: “Gamers across the globe have high expectations from Alienware and Dell when it comes to our gaming products and without a doubt, our latest announcements will exceed even the highest of expectations out there.”

He added: “To get to this point, it has taken over two decades of uncompromising commitment to gamers, the collaboration of an incredibly talented and devoted team, and an ever-expanding group of top-tier partners”.

He further stated that the new m15 and m17 were engineered for gamers who prioritise mobility without compromise to performance by offering Intel processors.

“The new m15 and m17 are leaner, more advanced and more powerful than its predecessor. With a starting weight under 4.7lbs and 5.8lbs respectively, We are proud to release its thinnest gaming laptops to date, “ he enthused.