Wilson Badejo Foundation Restates Commitment against Poverty

Ayodeji Ake

The Wilson Badejo Foundation has again pledged continuity in its fight against poverty by giving scholarship and financial supports to indigent students.

Addressing newsmen during the 72nd birthday of the General Overseer Emeritus, Foursquare Gospel Church Nigeria, Dr. Wilson Adebogun Badejo, who doubles as the Chairman, Wilson Badejo Foundation, noted that the foundation has before now shouldered social responsibilities in the areas of poverty alleviation and education.

He said: “In the past decade, with the limited resources available to us which we pooled together from kind hearted Nigerians, we have been able to take a number of area boys off the streets, empowered them and turned them to useful citizens.

“Some of them have become commercial motorcycle operators while others have taken to trading via our empowerment strategies. Also we have assisted certain indigent students to complete their studies in higher institutions and today are usefully engaged. One of them, we can proudly say, is today an Aeronautics Engineer with a foreign airline.

“I want to emphasis the case of the primary school we are currently renovating in Abatan Village. I went to the school one day on my way to the Ajebo Camp of the Foursquare Gospel Church, Nigeria. It was break time and I noticed a large number of pupils crossing the road into the bush opposite the school.

“My enquiry revealed that they went to ease themselves as the 65-year-old school had no toilets. In my effort to construct decent toilet for the pupils, I discovered they needed water. This informed the sinking of the borehole for the school but today it is now serving the 12 communities in the area from where pupils are drawn into the school”.

Badejo also urged government to evolve policies that would ensure that the youths are exposed to Western education to enable them become usefully engaged and be able to re-channel their energies towards the rapid transformation of the society.