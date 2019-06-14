Opera Launches Opera Ads

Ayodeji Ake

Opera Limited, one of the world’s major browser developers, and leader on the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven digital content, announced the launch of Opera Ads in Nigeria.

The new advertising platform serves the needs of digital local marketers and gives advertisers a unique opportunity to reach and engage with more than 320 million Opera users worldwide with an innovative content- based ad experience within Opera’s global inventory across its portfolio of products.

Vice President, Global Business Development, Opera, Per Wetterdal, in a press release said: “With Opera Ads, we open the Opera ecosystem to advertisers allowing them to do more precisely targeted campaigns and improve the control of their media buy we secure your ads will be served with a premium placement in connection to an engaging content experience.

“Based on user intent and contextual relevance, Opera Ads offers an intelligent advertising solution to Nigerian digital agencies, publishers and brands to connect and engage with the Opera audiences at a global scale with geo-targeting capabilities.

“The platform offers transparency, unique and controllable ad placements, reach and budget management based on the support of fixed and dynamic pricing models”.

Opera Ads is available in both traditional and programmatic buying models. In this way, Opera Ads provides a trusted and relevant environment for users, advertisers and simplifies the campaign performance evaluation.