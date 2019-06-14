Lawan Swears in Okorocha as Senator

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, Thursday sworn in a former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, as a senator.

Okorocha was not inaugurated on Tuesday because he had yet to collect his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But the electoral body later on the same Tuesday issued a Certificate of Return to the embattled former governor as winner of the election in Imo West senatorial district.

Shortly after collection of the certificate within INEC headquarters in Abuja, Okorocha had told journalists that he was called upon at exactly 6.14 pm that his certificate was ready.

INEC denied him his Certificate of Return following an allegation by the Returning Officer that he declared the former governor winner of the election under duress.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, had however ordered INEC to issue him a Certificate of Return.