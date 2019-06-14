Katsina Gov, Chief Judge, THISDAY Correspondent Bag Living Hero Award

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari and the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar, have bagged the ‘Living Hero’ award for their leadership qualities and exemplary performances in governance.

Other awardees are Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, Chairman, AFDIN Group of Companies; Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Lawal Buhari Daura; and the Katsina State Correspondent of THISDAY, Francis Sardauna, among others.

Masari and Abubakar were rewarded at the state 2019 Living Hero Award, organised by Citizen’s Rights and Leadership Awareness Initiative in conjunction with Oduduwa Watch News Online, held on Thursday night at Soli Centre, Katsina.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, the governor, represented by Justice Danladi, expressed gratitude to the organisers, saying the honour had affirmed that his performance in governance has alleviated the plight of the citizens.

He, however, sued for the cooperation of the citizenry and security agencies to tackle security challenges in the state, affirming that: “Security is everyone’s business, so all hands must be on desk to address the challenge.”

The Country Coordinator of Citizen’s Right and Leadership Awareness Initiative, Ambassador Oladipo Musibau, while presenting the award to Masari and other recipients, said the governor has, in the last four years worked tirelessly to turn Katsina State into a smart city.

According to Musibau, “Selecting Governor Masari for the award was easy as his track records of exemplary performance towered above his peers. Other awardees were also selected based on their outstanding performances in different fields.

“A new set of leadership is raised with honour and are appreciated for their good deeds and contributions to nation building.

“We have to expand the narrative of building the nation through the instrument of honouring our living heroes well ahead before they may be no more.”