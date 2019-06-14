Josepdam Terminal Gets ISO Certification

Josepdam Port Services (JPS) Limited, operator of Terminal A at the Tin Can Island Port Complex, has been certified with ISO 9001:2015 by a certification firm in the United Kingdom.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification is about management system improvement that ensures the management system of the organisation is continuously improving and responding to situation, changes, risks and other measures including regulations.

The certification is a symbol that the system is compliant to a particular standard of quality management system, which means the system of the organisation is compliant to quality and doing the right thing, developing appropriate processes and procedures and complying with it.

Commenting on the achievement, the Managing Director of JPS, Simon Travers enjoined the staff of the organisation to maintain the momentum and continue to improve on the organisation’s processes and system that led to the successful certification of the ISO 9001:2015.

Travers who was represented by the Port’s general manager, David Iriabe commended the staff of the organisation for their steadfastness in achieving the feat.

He said, “We are here to celebrate excellence, hardworking and teamwork because without it, we won’t gather here today. The certification is not a one off thing but a continuous engagement which must show in the way we work, respond to customers, and for the first three years of the certification, I know the staff are more than capable to get the renewal.”

Also speaking, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) commended the terminal operator for subjecting its processes and procedures to global check and certification.

The Port Manager, Tin Can Island Port, Engr. Emmanuel Apotherhe, however, said the certification was the beginning of success for the company.

“It is an occasion that gladdens my heart because it is not an easy thing to get certified because it involves someone watching over you and ensure you do the right thing, but I believe it’s a start of greater things, “he said.

On his part, the ISO certification consultant stated that the certification of an organisation showed that the right processes and procedures are followed.

The managing consultant of DU&T, John Aderibigbe, stated that when an organiation is certified, it shows they have developed the right processes and someone have come to audit them to ensure that they are actually conforming.

He added, “The certificate shows you pass an exam that you are conforming and to maintain the certificate there is need to out a measure in place to ensure continuous improvement and when we say continuous improvement we are reviewing your processes, customer requirement, what is the new requirement and must be up to date with the requirement.”

“The certification are talking about trying to ensure that the management system of the organisation is continuously improving and responding to situation, changes, risks and other measures including regulations because, if government regulation changes, the organisation should be able to change alike, “he disclosed.

Aderibigbe, however charge the terminal operator to be steadfast in other to maintain the certification.