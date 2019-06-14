GTBank Masters Cup Finals Hold Friday

The final of the Season 8 of the GTBank Masters Cup finals will hold Friday at the Campus Mini Stadium, Lagos, in both the male and female categories.

In the male category, Kings College, Lagos will take on Anwar-Ul Islam Model College, Agege while Leadforte College takes on Queens College in final.

To qualify for the final, Kings College pummelled Whitesands School 4-1, while Anwar-Ul Islam Model College got the better of CMS Grammar School, Bariga.

Leadforte College defeated Ansar ud deen Girls High School, Itire 2-1 in a highly competitive game, while Queens College walked over Atlantic Hall to book their place in the final.

The GTBank Masters Cup is an offset of the GTBank-Lagos State Principals Cup. The tournament was first conceived when GTBank realized that grassroots football development was incomplete without participation of all schools in Lagos State (Private and Public) especially those that dominated the Principals Cup over three decades ago, since its inception in 1954.