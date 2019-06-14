Food & Beverage W’Africa to Showcase Opportunities in Nigeria

Femi Solaja

More than 150 food and drink businesses, both local and international, are set to take part in a new trade show in Lagos, with the launch of Food and Beverage West Africa (FAB).

The event holds in Lagos between June 18th and 20th.

The organisers have secured the backing of many businesses and trade associations, which recognise the significant opportunities the show would bring to food and drink retailers, restaurant owners and food distributors in Nigeria and West Africa, according to a statement.

“Such is the interest, more than 5,000 visitors from the F&B industry are expected to attend the free to-attend three-day event.

“JustFood, the region’s leading provider of quality, global food equipment brands, is a Gold Sponsor of FAB West Africa,” the statement added.

It quoted JustFood’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tunde Ogunrinde, to have said: “The food & beverage industry is rapidly growing across West Africa; we are supporting FAB because we want to continue to be part of the growth and this event provides the platform to meet all key stakeholders in one place.”

Other businesses partnering FAB include SPAR, the largest chain of hypermarket stores in Nigeria of which saw sales of €110,781,000 (N44.7 billion) in 2018, and NASCO, a leading export and wholesale company based in the UK.

Also, FoodPreneurs Hub’s spokeswoman, Ms Olushola Oladejo, said: “We are supporting FAB West Africa because it is giving food entrepreneurs like us a great opportunity to showcase our businesses to the world at the same time partner with international businesses.

“The retailing sector in Nigeria is growing fast, due to Nigeria’s rapid urban developments and the country’s fast-growing middle class.

“This is a huge opportunity for retailers. Supermarkets are also increasing in their numbers across the country.”

In addition to food and beverage businesses, several trade groups are partnering with the show, including REFSPAN (Restaurant and Food Services Proprietors Association of Nigeria), NASON (the National Association of Supermarket Owners of Nigeria), the Balogun Business Association, the Oke Arin Traders Association, Onitsha Main Markets Traders Union (OMMATU), Ogbaru Main Market Traders Association (OMMTA), Eziukwu Road Traders Association and the Association of Food Vendors in Nigeria (AFVN)