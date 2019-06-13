Senate Goes into Close-door Session

* Okorocha takes oath as senator

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Thursday went into a close-door session to address some salient ‘house keeping’ issues.

This was announced at the resumption of plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan at 11.07am after a motion to that effect had been moved by Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege.

Earlier, the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, was sworn in as a senator of the Federal Republic.

Okorocha, representing Imo West, was administered the oath of office by the Clerk of the Senate, Mr Nelson Ayewoh.

Details later…