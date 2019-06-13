Scores Injured as Explosion Rocks Port Harcourt Mall

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Several persons were said to have been seriously injured during an explosion at a shopping mall in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, yesterday.

The spokesman of Rivers State Police Command, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He said the cause of the explosion, which occurred at the bakery area of the mall was yet to be ascertained.

Omoni said those injured are currently receiving treatment at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH).

He added that the police have commenced full investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the state government has assured members of the public that the mall will resume operations today as the fire incident in the facility has been contained.

Representative of the Rivers State Governor and Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr .Tammy Danagogo, gave the assurance yesterday evening after inspecting the facility alongside the management of the Mall.

He said he was directed by the governor to conduct on-the- spot assessment because of the importance of the facility.

He asked the management of the mall to meet with the state government today to further discuss other aspects of the incident and possible areas of intervention by the government.

In her remarks, the manager of the mall, Mrs. Chioma Okorie, said the fire incident broke out in a kitchen of one of the shops in the facility.