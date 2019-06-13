Ndokwa/Ukwuani Group Congratulates Omo-Agege

Ndokwa/Ukwuani APC Stakeholders Forum has congratulated Chief Ovie Omo-Agege on his election as the Deputy Senate President of the National Assembly.

The group in a statement made available to THISDAY by its Coordinator, Paul Odili, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) for zoning the office to Delta State and standing resolutely by Senator Omo-Agege.

The statement also noted that the group was fulfilled that its request in March to the national leadership of APC that Omo-Agege should be made deputy senate president did not go unheard.

The statement said: “We are happy with current development, we hasten to condemn the unwarranted attempt to blackmail, tarnish and undermine Senator Omo-Agege’s office by falsely linking him to the mace saga in the Senate.

“As deplorable as the actions of the miscreants are, till date there is no evidence of Senator Omo-Agege culpability. Moreover, Senator Omo-Agege has completely disassociated himself and even condemned the invasion of the Senate chambers, yet it appears mischief makers are determined to link him to this sordid act.”

“We, of Ndokwa APC stakeholders Forum, frown at this and urge the general public to completely disregard this puerile attempt to distract and diminish Senator Omo-Agege and thus truncate his ability to focus on the job of offering the Senate and the country, the benefit of his intellect and superior legislative skill. It is lamentable the destructive politics we play in this country.”