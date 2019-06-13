NAF Helicopter Crash-lands in Katsina

Gunmen kidnap another village head

Daura monarch clocks 43 days in captivity

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that its helicopter crashed in Katsina State in the process of landing while returning from an anti-banditry combat mission in the North-west Theatre under Operation HADARAN DAJI.

There was also pandemonium on Tuesday at Labo Community in Batsari Local Government Area of the state, following the abduction of the village Head, Alhaji Maigari Bature, by unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

This is coming as the Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar Uba, yesterday clocked 43 days in captivity since his abduction by yet-to- be identified gunmen on May 1, 2019 at his residence in Daura.

THISDAY gathered that the operational helicopter crash-landed in Katsina State while returning from anti-banditry operations in Zamfara State.

The aircraft, according to eyewitness’s account crashed shortly after landing at Umaru Musa Yar’Adua airport, Katsina, at about 2: 45 p.m.

The sources disclosed that the pilot and other officers on board were able to exit the aircraft, which caught fire moments after the crash.

But security personnel at the airport including staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) banned journalists from entering the airport to confirm the incident.

However, a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by NAF’s spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said that details of the cause of the incident, which occurred at the Katsina Airport at about 3.30p.m., were still scanty.

“However, there was no loss of life, either of persons on board the helicopter or on the ground,” he added.

Daramola said that the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, immediately directed the constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident.

“NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians,” he said.

Meanwhile, there was pandemonium on Tuesday at Labo Community in Batsari LGA of Katsina State, following the abduction of the village Head, Alhaji Maigari Bature, by unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

Also, the Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar Uba, has clocked 43 days in captivity since his abduction by yet to be identified gunmen on May 1, 2019 at his residence in Daura.

Bature was said to have been kidnapped while working on his farmland on Tuesday at about 1 p.m, when the attackers on motorcycles stormed the village and shot sporadically into the air.

Following Bature’s abduction, hundreds of residents, mostly farmers were said to have fled the community for fear of being attacked by the hoodlums.

The state Police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, also confirmed the incident in a message sent to the police’s platform in the state.

He said: “It is true. Efforts are on course with a view to rescue him from these rascals. Operation Puff Adder responded to the distress call but since it was inside his farmland far away near the Rugu forest, but before they could reach, the hoodlums have already fled into Rugu forest. We are following a lead that may assist us in his rescue”.

Isah called on farmers in the affected communities in the state to form groups while going to their farms and inform security agencies for “security back up”.

He reminded them of the state government’s directives on the suspension/ban on farming activities around the Rugu forest area.