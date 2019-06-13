Enyimba Wins 8th Record NPFL Title

Enyimba FC of Aba defeated Akwa United FC 3-0 yesterday to claim a record 8th Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title at the Super Six Championship Playoff at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

The People’s Elephant finished at the top of the log with 12 points from five games.

Reuben Bala scored the opening goal for Enyimba two minutes before the break. Joseph Osadiaye dribbled his way into the Akwa United box and squared the ball to Bala who tapped it into the net effortlessly. It was Bala’s third goal of the Championship play-offs.

Stanley Dimgba added the second goal for Enyimba on the hour mark. He nodded home a superb cross from Stanley Okorom.

Abdulrahmam Bashir made the scoreline more emphatic when he scored Enyimba’s third goal with a stunning effort from outside the box a minute before time.

Interestingly, on a day Rangers International hammered hapless FC Ifeanyiuba 4-2 to dream of a ticket to the CAF Champions League, it was Kano Pillars who finished as runners up to Enyimba with the 1-0 defeat of former champions Lobi Stars. Pillars amassed 11 points from five matches.

A 73rd minute goal by Ifeanyi Nweke settled the fight for the second CAF Champions League ticket in favour of the Sai Masu Gida.

Rangers who ended the playoff as third finisher on eight points will represent Nigeria in the second tier CAF Confederation Cup. Akwa United was fourth on six points while Lobi placed fifth with four points. FC Ifeanyiuba was sixth with no point from five games.