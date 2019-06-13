9mobile Offers Customers with Bonus Airtime

9mobile is rewarding subscribers with bonus airtime on their recharges for calls and data in its newest 9x Offer.

The 9x Offer is a big boost for customers who recharge more as they will get bonus airtime for all recharges of N200 and above. For instance, a customer who recharges N200 will receive N1,800 bonus airtime, that is 9 times more value to make calls and browse online. Customers who are unable to recharge up to N200 will get 4x bonus airtime purchased.

9mobile is not leaving anyone out of the fun; new subscribers will automatically enjoy the Offer on their lines, while existing customers simply need to dial *611*20# to opt in. With the new offer, 9mobile customers get more value to do more on any network.

The 9x Offer, which is one of 9mobile’s recent reward programmes, is to appreciate customers for their loyalty and commitment to the brand, letting them feel the super appreciation of the brand for every Naira they spend on the network.

According to the telecoms company, customers can immediately start relishing this offer by a simple dial of *222*rechargePIN# or by following this link https://9mobile.com.ng/opg/airtime/ to recharge.

Speaking on the launch of the offer, Vice President, Marketing, 9mobile, Adebisi Idowu, said “It is a way of giving more to customers and expressing the value 9mobile places on every customer’s spend on the network. The 9x Offer further reaffirms the telco as a caring brand that always seeks the best for its customers.”

He added, “Besides appreciating our customers, we also want to enable our customers to make more calls and accomplish tasks promptly online with our super-fast data at no additional costs. All they need to do is recharge their phones with airtime of N200 and above, and they immediately get the 9x bonus.”

Idowu further explained that 9mobile would not relent in treating its customers to more loyalty reward schemes as part of its effort to appreciate them and to also empower them to do more.

Acting Managing Director of 9mobile, Stephane Beuvelet, in his New Year message to Nigerians, had disclosed that the telco so company would delight its customers with an array of innovative brand loyalty reward programmes this year. Among the reward schemes are the recently concluded Northern Promo and Magic Hour Promo in which hundreds of Nigerians won fantastic prizes including free air time, smartphones and cash rewards.